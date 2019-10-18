Food Truck Friday: sandwiches, soups, fries and pies!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shylo's Mobile Cafe joined us for Food Truck Friday.

They serve up fresh and hearty artisan sandwiches, soups, fries and pies.

The truck is the work of Trent and Tiffany Campbell. And, for Trent, it's a life-long dream come true. Instead of watching cartoons as a young boy, he watched cooking shows. He started in the industry at age 15 as a dishwasher and moved up through the ranks to executive chef. But he had one last step he wanted to make: to start his own business! That's how Shylo's Mobile Cafe came to be.

The food truck is now taking the industry by storm and has become a premier lunch and dinner destination at hot spots around Salt Lake City!

You can follow Shylo's on Facebook or by visiting: shylosmobilecafe.com.