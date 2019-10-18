Butternut Squash Linguine with Sage and Shiitake Mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 diced and peeled, butternut squash2 tbsp of nutmeg, cinnamon and salt mixed8 tbsp olive oil1 tbsp minced garlic1 tbsp small diced onion1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms2 tbsp finely sliced fresh sage4 pint heavy cream4 cups vegetable stock1 lbs linguine pasta2 cup fresh grated parmesan cheeseKosher salt and fresh ground pepperPreheat oven to 350ºF.Mix butternut squash, 4 tbsp of olive oil, and 2 tbsp of spice mix (nutmeg,cinnamon and salt). Place on a roasting pan and slide into the oven. Cook until soft and tender for 1 hour of cooking time.Once soft place 2 cups of roasted squash in a blender. Add 4 cups of vegetable stock and ¼ pint of heavy cream. If the sauce is too thick, slowly add the vegetable stock. And if too thin, add more roasted squash. Blend until you have a nice smooth and velvety consistency. Salt and pepper to taste.In a sauce pot, bring heavily salted water to boil to cook your pasta.Once boiling, add linguine pasta and cook to package instructions for al dente.While the pasta is cooking, preheat a shallow saute pan to medium high heat with 4 tbsp of olive oil. Add sliced mushrooms and salt. Cook on medium-high for 2 minutes and add garlic, and fresh sage. Constantly stir and mix for another two minutes until soft and cooked.Remove pasta from boiling water when finished and gently rinse with warm water to avoid the pasta from sticking.Toss 2 cups of pasta in the sauté pan on low heat and slowly add sauce until all of the noodles are coated. Mix with the mushrooms and drizzle a little oil and a tbsp of pasta water to finish the sauce with a nice glossy coat.Serve with fresh parmesan and black pepper.