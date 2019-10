× Booming Forward: Get vaccinated

We all hear the call each year from the medical community reminding us to get our flu shots, and for good reason. The flu is flat out dangerous — and for some people, more so than others.

Nobody enjoys being vaccinated. It hurts — but not as much as getting the flu, or worse, pneumonia or shingles. Baby boomers are entering a high-risk zone when it comes to age, making the flu shot a must for staying healthy.

