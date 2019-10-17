× Woman dies after crashing into sign post along I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A woman died after crashing into a sign post along I-15 in Weber County Thursday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol states the crash occurred just before 6 am. on I-15 near mile marker 341 in Weber County.

A 30-year-old woman driving a Toyota Tacoma went off the right side of the road and struck a the sign post of an overhead UDOT sign.

The woman suffered fatal injuries. Her identity has not yet been released.

It was not immediately clear what caused the woman to steer off the road. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.