Warm weather to give way as cold front brings storms, snow to Utah for the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY -- Thursday begins with warm, dry weather but colder temperatures and storms are on their way.

Temperatures will drop and strong, gusty winds should develop as the cold front approaches Thursday afternoon.

Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon, but more likely Thursday evening.

Light accumulations of snow are possible in northern Utah's mountains, and rain showers are likely in some valleys.

Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler Friday compared to Thursday, and even colder temperatures arriving Saturday night into Sunday will increase the chances for snow.

While 1 to 2 inches are possible above 8,000 feet Thursday night, northern Utah mountains could see a total of 6 to 12 inches through the weekend. Valley areas may see minor accumulations by Sunday morning.

