Utah ranks No. 1 for growth in gun sales, report says
By: Lee Davidson from The Salt Lake Tribune
SALT LAKE CITY —Utah’s rate of gun sales has grown more quickly than any other state during the past decade — a time when mass shootings have created hot debate over firearms control and ownership nationally, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Utah’s rate of gun sales per adult grew by 80.4% between 2009 and 2018, according to a study using FBI background check data by Security.org, a website that helps consumers choose security and safety systems.
Other top states for growth in gun sales rates included New Hampshire, 72.1%; Illinois, 71.2%; and Delaware, 59.3%.
