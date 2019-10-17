× Utah ranks No. 1 for growth in gun sales, report says

By: Lee Davidson from The Salt Lake Tribune SALT LAKE CITY —Utah’s rate of gun sales has grown more quickly than any other state during the past decade — a time when mass shootings have created hot debate over firearms control and ownership nationally, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Utah’s rate of gun sales per adult grew by 80.4% between 2009 and 2018, according to a study using FBI background check data by Security.org, a website that helps consumers choose security and safety systems.