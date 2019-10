× Teen breaks Utah’s 42-year-old golden trout record

SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old boy holds the new Utah record for a golden trout catch in Utah.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Isaac Vance caught a 14 7/8″-long golden trout in Marsh Lake in High Uintas. The fish has a girth of 7 3/4″.

Isaac’s catch breaks a record that was set in 1977.