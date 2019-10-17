Steak Tacos with Corn, Pepper and Tomato Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 lb. sirloin steak, cut into

3 corn on the cob, cooked, peeled, kernels removed

1 large bell pepper, any color, seeded, diced

1 large tomato, chopped

1/2 small white or red onion, diced

1 small serrano or jalapeño, diced (optional)

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1 lime juice, juiced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup olive oil

12 small corn or flour tortillas

1 cup sour cream (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add oil. Season steak strips with salt and pepper. Cook steak to desired doneness.

In a large bowl, mix together the corn, bell pepper, tomato, onion, serrano or jalapeno, if using, cilantro, salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the lime juice, vinegar, sugar, chili powder, oil, salt and pepper. Pour liquid mixture over the corn, pepper and tomato mixture. Mix well.

To serve, divide steak in the tortillas. Top with desired amount of corn, pepper and tomato salad on each steak taco. Add sour cream, if desired. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council