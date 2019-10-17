SL County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton signals she will jump into the Utah governor’s race

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton is apparently jumping into the race for Utah governor.

In an email to supporters obtained by FOX 13, Winder Newton said she was running but “it hasn’t been made official yet.” She asked supporters to make a donation to her forthcoming campaign.

“You and I both know that Utah politics can feel like the same old candidates cycling through every election. And I’ll be blunt, it’s going to be an uphill battle,” she wrote. “But you know me — I’m up to the task. That’s why I want you in this with me.”

The email ends with a logo for her campaign:

The Salt Lake County Councilwoman has made no secret she has been considering a run and has been traveling around the area meeting with people to gauge support levels. She has also officially registered her campaign account with the state.

Winder Newton declined to comment on the email, but a formal announcement is expected soon. She will join the race that has so far included Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Provo businessman Jeff Burningham. Others rumored to be considering a run include former Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr., House Speaker Greg Hughes, former Utah GOP chairman Thomas Wright and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.