Kid chefs with their own bakery share a recipe for Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

Sophie Tate and Brylie Gygi are just tweens, and they already have a business: Blondies' Bakery located in Stansbury Park, Utah.

Sophie also has a national TV show under her belt, she competed in a baking competition and came in a runner-up.

She will be a featured baker at the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah Gala to support the "1 to One" mentoring program.

Last Year BBBSU provided mentors to 1300 kids across the state, and they are always in need of mentors in the program. There are currently more than 100 kids on the waiting list.

The theme of this year's Gala is Casablanca and is an evening of small plates and auction items. If you can't make the Gala on November 16, then you can make a cash donation on the website: BBBSU.org. And, mark your calendars now for the spring Luau at the Lanes: a Bowl for Kid's Sake Event.

Sophie and Brylie showed us how they make their Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes, and even shared their recipe.

Pie Crust

2 C. flour

1 t. salt

1 C. shortening

1/3 C. buttermilk

Cake

1 C. brown sugar

1/2 C. vegetable oil

1 t. vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 1/4 C. flour

1 t. baking powder

1/2 t. baking soda

1 t. cinnamon

1/4 t. nutmeg

1/4 t. ginger

1/4 t. cloves

1/2 t. salt

1 C. canned pumpkin puree

Cinnamon Whipped Cream

2 C. heavy cream

1 T. cinnamon

1/2 C. powdered sugar

You can find more about Blondies Bakery by clicking here.