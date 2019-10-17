How Hope Lodge provides a place to stay and so much more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're traveling to receive the best care possible for cancer, lodging expenses just pile on to already mounting costs. That's why the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City provides such an important service: Free lodging for patients and their caregivers.

Budah stopped by Hope Lodge to talk to Assistant Manager Kylee Hatch and a current guest at the Lodge, Craig Jessop.

Jessop was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and was making a 90 minute drive for treatments. He says staying at the Lodge means he doesn't have to stress over making the trip, plus, it helps him connect with people who are also going through cancer.

Hatch says Hope Lodge is a home away from home that promotes healing and minimizes stress, while lifting the financial burden, so that patients can focus on getting well.

Through events like the upcoming American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event on Saturday, October 26 the Hope Lodge is able to continue to support cancer patients with lodging during their treatment.

Registration for the walk begins at 7:30 a.m., the 5K starts at 9am. It is at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

For more information on Hope Lodge visit www.cancer.org.