Fall Pie recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buttermilk Chess Pie

Ingredients

1- 9 in. prepared deep dish pie crust, unbaked

1 ½ c. sugar

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

5 lg. eggs

2/3 c. buttermilk

1 stick butter, melted

1 tsp. vanilla

½ c. shredded coconut

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the sugar and flour until mixed. Add the eggs 1 at a time mixing before adding the next. Whisk in the buttermilk, melted butter and vanilla.

3. Add the shredded coconut to the bottom of the pie crust followed by the pie filling.

4. Place on a sheet pan and bake 50-55 minutes. You can put a crust shield on after 30 minutes of cooking to prevent the crust from over browning.

5. Let sit at room temperature at least 1 hour prior to serving.

Roasted Sweet Potato Pie

Ingredients

2- 9inch premade or homemade pie crusts, unbaked

1 lb. sweet potatoes or Yams, peeled and 1 inch cubed

1 tbsp. canola oil

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1 stick butter, room temp.

2 lg. eggs

1 c. dark brown sugar

½ c. heavy cream

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. ground ginger

2 eggs beaten with a little water for egg-wash

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Toss your peeled and cubed sweet potatoes in a bowl with the canola oil and salt. Place them on a parchment covered sheet pan and roast for 25-35 minutes or until softened and slightly browned.

2. Mash the sweet potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Set in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool.

3. Turn the oven down to 350. Place the remaining ingredients, except for the egg wash, into the bowl with the sweet potato mash. Mix with a hand-mixer until smooth and creamy. Divide the mixture between the 2 prepared, raw pie crusts. Brush the edges of the pie crust with the egg wash. Place the pies on a sheet pan and bake for 50-60 minutes or until an inserted tooth pick comes out clean. You can place a crust shield on the pies at 30 minutes to prevent the crust from over browning.

4. Let the pies rest for at least 1 hour before serving.

Recipes sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug