A film festival that’s all about dogs

The Bow Wow Film Fest is a dog-centric collection of short films that celebrate the human canine bond.

It's 90 minutes of award-winning, funny and moving short films by amazing storytellers, animators and artists.

You are invited to come laugh and cheer and maybe even tear up a bit as you watch movies about all the ways dogs touch our lives!

And, you'll be doing good at the same time. 100 percent of ticket sales from the Bow Wow Film Fest stays here in Utah to benefit Utah Pet Partners in its on-going efforts to provide caring and quality animal-assisted interventions and therapy across the state.

To buy tickets and learn more about the festival please visit: bowwowfilmfest.com.

To learn more about the work Utah Pet Partners does, visit: utahpetpartners.org.