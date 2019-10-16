× Vatican takes aim at youth with wearable smart device for guided prayer

The Vatican is encouraging members of the Catholic Church to make use of its latest tech-based tool, in particular, Millennials and Gen Z.

The church announced on Tuesday a wearable smart device and a smartphone app for guided prayer.

The ‘Click to Prayer eRosary’ is a wearable device in the shape of a cross that syncs to a free app that tracks the user’s progress.

According to the Vatican News, the church’s official communication channel, the new tech is aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where young people dwell and serves as a teaching tool to help young people pray the Rosary for peace and to contemplate the Gospel.

To activate the eRosary, users make the sign of the cross, similar to how Catholics begin praying the Rosary.

The accompanying app gives users access to audio guides, images, and personalized content about the praying of the Rosary.

The eRosary uses a wireless charging station and has an estimated 4-day battery life with every full 2.5-hour charge.

The eRosary is available to buy now for $110.