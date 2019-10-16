Utah has fewer obese children than any other state, new study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah has the lowest rate of childhood obesity in the country, according to a report called the State of Childhood Obesity prepared by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

8.7 percent of Utahns between 10 and 17 years old are considered obese, compared to a national rate of 15.3 percent.

“Today there are 4.8 million children between the ages of 10 to 17 that have obesity. That's one in seven children,” said Jamie Bussel with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The state suffering the most from this national epidemic is Mississippi where more than one in every four kids is obese.