Section of 6200 S to close for one week starting Weds. night

October 16, 2019

A south-facing view of the aqueduct construction project at 6200 S.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation is shutting down a section of 6200 South beginning Wednesday night as it prepares for the construction of a freeway-style interchange for Bangerter Hwy.

UDOT will close 6200 S between Bangerter Hwy. and Dixie Dr. from Wednesday night at 9 p.m. until October 3 at 5 a.m.

Detours will take eastbound drivers around the closure via either 4000 W or Center Park Dr. For westbound drivers, detours will go along Bangerter Hwy. to 5400 S, then back to 6200 S via 4000 W. (See map below.)

During the weeklong closures, crews will relocate a piece of the Jordan Aqueduct, a 78-inch pipe.

Construction on the interchange itself will begin in Spring of 2020. UDOT has been working with property owners on right-of-way negotiations for property acquisitions before construction will proceed.

