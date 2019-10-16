× Police increase presence at high school in Roosevelt in response to rumor about gun threat

ROOSEVELT, Utah — There will be an increased police presence at Union High School in Roosevelt Wednesday after a report of an alleged threat, which authorities were not able to verify the credibility of.

Duchesne County School District states they were made aware “of an alleged threat that a Union High School student planned to bring a gun to school today.”

The district states the threat was rumored to have been made via Snapchat, but authorities were not able to verify the credibility of the rumored threat.

The district states they take all such reports seriously, and while Union High is not on lockdown there will be a heightened police presence at the school Wednesday.

Police are interviewing several students in connection with the incident.