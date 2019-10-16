Officials urge travelers to plan ahead as crowds expected at SLC Airport for Fall Break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Fall Break is expected to bring major crowds to Salt Lake City International Airport the rest of this week.

Upward of 30,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport each day through Friday, and officials said travelers should plan ahead.

Because of increased traffic, passengers should arrive two hours early if traveling domestically and have their boarding passes printed out our downloaded prior to arriving.

Passengers can check airline websites to see if their flight is on time. The airport also provides real-time information about wait times on their website.

A press release from the airport indicates the garage for long-term parking generally fills up by Wednesday or Thursday, so drivers will be directed to the economy lot. That lot requires a shuttle ride to reach the terminal, which could increase travel times.

Terminal Drive, which leads in and out of the airport, has been recently reconfigured and drivers are asked to slow down and follow posted speed limits.