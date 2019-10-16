Meet 3 special birds, and find out what you’re doing in your backyard that can hurt them!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric McGill and Sheldon Bradshaw are the founders of EarthWings - an organization that performs bird shows as a way to educate the public.

They brought in a Pied Crow, a Barn Owl and an Eagle Owl to teach us about what trouble humans can cause these birds in our own backyards.

"For example, if you use poison for rodent control, birds of prey can eat them and get poisoned, too," Eric said.

You can learn more and even book a bird show for your group by visiting earthwings.org or following them on social media by searching "Earthwings."