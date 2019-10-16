Let’s get PAWlitical — how to vote for your favorite 4-legged mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake County Animal Services is getting PAWlitical! They're holding a Pets Election and you can vote for your favorite candidate (whether you live in the county or not).

The election for the prestigious position is a 2-year-term of office.

One of the current Deputy Mayors, Churchill, joined us, along with his Personal Assistant Melora Wood and Callista Pearson from Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Churchill is finishing up his 2-year-term, but has experienced a lot during his time in office.

The PAWlitical Election is a fundraiser, and all money raised for this event will go to the Injured Animal Fund at Salt Lake County Animal Services. They care for hundreds of injured and sick animals every year. This will benefit them greatly!

For more information and to vote for your favorite 4-legged candidate, please visit: adoptuathpets.org.