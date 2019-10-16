How you can make your own LUXE Fluid Art Coaster Set

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In August 2018, Victoria Wynn, a graphic design and portrait artist and mother of five, decided to dive in and become a full time artist.

Fast forward a year, and her artwork is in high demand! It's been described as "innovative" and "awe-inspiring" by her collectors and students.

Wynn's art employs multiple mediums beginning with poured acrylic paint on canvas, board and even furniture. She also uses other materials in her works including sand, crushed mirror, metal leaf, and much more.

She teaches classes both online and in-person and teaches all ages - from toddlers to seniors.

In her next class, students will learn how to make their own LUXE Fluid Art Coaster Set. It's coming up on Saturday, October 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at WYNN Modern art, 603 East 4500 South Suite 100 in Millcreek.

Victoria came on our show to give an example of what the class will be like, and how she makes the coasters.

If you'd like to sign up for the class or learn more about Victoria's artwork, visit: WynnModernArt.com or follow her on Instagram (@wynnmodernart) and Facebook (wynnmodernart).