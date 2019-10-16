Funding Your Future: how to stress less about money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chances are you have been stressed out by your financial situation. We've all been there! The feeling can be paralyzing and impact every other area of your life.

But with this helpful advice from David Sant at Cyprus Credit Union, you can stress less about money!

Emergency Savings

Knowing that you have money set aside for emergencies will help alleviate some of the stress that comes along with the `unknown.` Even a couple of dollars each paycheck will build up over time and help provide peace of mind.

Social Media

Often times, we may find ourselves comparing lives with those of our friends and family that we see on social media. It`s important to remember that you are not seeing the whole story when you look at someone`s social media accounts. It may even be helpful to take a step back from social media to get in a better headspace.

Be Proactive

When it comes to your money and financial well-being, ignorance is not bliss. You should always be on top of your finances and know exactly where every dime you earn goes in each paycheck. Create a budget that works for you and your current situation.

Ask for Help

Reaching out to a financial adviser may provide you with additional techniques and methods for dealing

with your money stress. They will be able to help you identify areas where you can improve and help you reach our long-term goals.

