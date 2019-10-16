Apple Nachos with Caramel Sauce by Cayt’s Meats and Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This recipe will get your kiddos to enjoy apples! And, the sauce is heavenly, you may just sneak it for yourself by the spoonful!

It's the creation of Caytlin McCleery from Cayt's Meats and Meals.

☆Recipe for carmel☆

1 cup butter(not margarine)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup light corn syrup

2 1/4 C brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

Dash of salt

5 Tbs apple bourbon

Combine all ingredients in sauce pan- stir over medium heat frequently until it reaches a boil and carmel starts to darken. When it reaches a soft ball stage(pretty quickly) remove from heat and let cool! Store in fridge.

Great to pour over popcorn, dip apples in, or drizzle over ice cream!

See more of Cayt's recipe's on Facebook: Cayt's Meats and Meals.