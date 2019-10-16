5 Things Every Parent Should Give Themselves Permission to Do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger Melissa Sackett, aka "Difficult Mommy," shared an important message for parents. She said:

"We live in a crazy world of social media and comparison. We are under constant pressure from ourselves to be the perfect parent. We need to give ourselves a break every once in a while and allow ourselves to be human.

1. Take one picture and be done.

I'm proposing that we stop constantly looking for the right picture for the `gram. Take one and be done. Then enjoy the time with your family.

2. It`s okay to be lazy sometimes.

Did you buy your child`s costume for $14.99 at Target rather than spend hours constructing the perfect Transformer like the one you saw on Pinterest? Guess what? That`s ok! Your child will still get candy on Halloween, and you saved yourself a boatload of stress.

3. Newsflash: We all lose our temper.

I yelled at my kids last night and I felt terrible. We all lose our temper and make parenting mistakes. The best thing we can do is acknowledge those mistakes and move on. Apologize to your kiddos and remind them that even mom or dad make the wrong choice sometimes.

4. If you need a break, take one!

If you find yourself dangling by a thread when it comes to parenting, that means it`s time to call grandma for a sleepover. Even if you take a solo trip to Target just to wander the aisles, do what you need to in order to renew yourself to take on the next day.

5. It's okay to vent your frustrations, find someone you can talk to.

Parenting stinks, sometimes literally. It`s okay to say that today was hard. It`s okay to ask for help. It`s okay to lock yourself in the bathroom to take a deep breath while your kids eat fruit snacks and watch TV. It`s okay to complain. No one will think any less of you, in fact you may help them feel normal. We all know you love your kiddos. No one will ever question that.

Bottom line: You need to give yourself permission to feel, and to be imperfect. It will make you a much better parent in the long run and a much happier you."

