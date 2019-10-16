× 250 customers without water in Salt Lake City due to ’emergency valve work’

SALT LAKE CITY — About 250 customers are without water service Wednesday morning as utilities personnel make repairs in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City’s Department of Public Utilities states “emergency valve work” is happening at 2700 South between Highland Drive east to 1650 East.

Crews have made repairs and are working to restore water to customers. The outage extends north of 2700 South “along Hartford, Glenmare, Fillmore Sts. And along Fillmore, Glenmare to Atkin Ave.”

Some residents may see discolored water coming from their taps. Residents should run cold water from the bathtub tap until the water runs clear, a process that may take up to 15 minutes.

“Do NOT run water from kitchen [tap, it] may clog water heater,” the department states.