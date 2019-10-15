Watch us get a flu shot on-air as a doctor debunks 3 myths about them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For some of us, getting a flu shot is just part of the Fall routine. But for others, like Amanda, getting caught up in myths about them stopped them from ever getting one! Dr. Preston Wilson with Jordan Family Health (part of MountainStar Medical Group) gave Amanda her first flu shot ever today on-air, while debunking the myths she's heard about them.

Myth: Cold weather makes us sick

- The cold doesn't make us sick

- Because it's cold outside so we stay inside and share germs

Myth: The flu is having a light cough or runny nose

- Flu is different from other viral infections. When you have the worst cold you have ever felt that is a sign of the flu

Myth: The flu shot will make us sick.

- Although you might have an immune response after getting the shot that makes you feel like maybe you have the flu, if you feel sick, you may have already gotten the flu at the time you got your shot

There are some things you can do to prevent the flu:

- Get the flu vaccine.

- Be careful touching each other indoors. Wash your hands with soap and water (make sure to wash for 20-30 seconds) and use hand sanitizer

- Stay inside and don't go out and infect others if you are sick

- Keep kids at home or stay home from work until runny nose and/or cough stops. That's what is going to pass the germs along.

If your fever is unresponsive to pain medication or if your symptoms last longer than seven to 10 days, get to a doctor. You should also watch your kids. If they aren't acting normal or eating or drinking, see a doctor. If the flu is caught early doctors can test for it and treat it quickly.

The flu shot helps your body prepare to fight the germs. And remember, it's not just to protect yourself, but also those around you. The flu can be deadly for small children and older adults.

You can get a flu shot at any MountainStar clinic, or make an appointment if you're sick. Please visit: SeeMeSameDay.com or call (801) 715-4151,