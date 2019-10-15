Utah Silver Alert activated for missing and endangered man in Riverdale

Posted 12:28 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, October 15, 2019

RIVERDALE, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert was activated for a 62-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Tobias Albert Gallegos was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.  No photo of Gallegos was immediately available.

Gallegos was last seen at Stoney Brooke Assisted Living, 4390 S 700 W. He was wearing a gray sweater, and black pants. Gallegos uses a motorized wheelchair and missed his dialysis appointment. He was last seen intoxicated.

