Car stolen in Tooele with child inside; shelter in place lifted at Magna schools

MAGNA, Utah — Students at three Magna schools sheltered in place Tuesday morning as Tooele Police worked to located a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

Tooele Police did not immediately provide details about the child or the stolen vehicle.

The schools put on the shelter in place protocol were Magna Elementary, Cyprus High School and Cyprus High’s Brockbank Campus.

A Unified Police spokeswoman said there was no direct threat to the schools.