‘Free Capitalist’ Rick Koerber sentenced to 14 years in prison

Posted 4:23 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:02PM, October 15, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY -- "Free Capitalist" Rick Koerber, who gained fame across Utah for his real-estate investment seminars and was ultimately convicted in what prosecutors claimed was one of Utah's largest Ponzi schemes, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Koerber's sentencing brought a large crowd, including a group led by Ammon Bundy. They gathered outside the federal courthouse to decry the prosecution of Koerber as "politically motivated." Bundy and Koerber became friends during Bundy's trial for a 2016 standoff in Oregon (Koerber did work for the defense and they shared the same defense attorney in their respective cases).

Koerber was convicted by a jury last year in prosecutors' third attempt to try him. He was accused in what prosecutors claimed was one of the largest fraud schemes in the state, originally exceeding $100 million (in recent court documents, prosecutors downgraded it to $45 million).

Koerber insisted his business was legitimate and had assets, but did run into some difficulties.

Koerber, who was known for his "Free Capitalist" billboards promoting real-estate investment seminars, TV appearances and radio ads, was charged in what prosecutors alleged was a $100 million Ponzi scheme. He was accused of spending investors' money on real estate, living expenses, a pair of Ferraris and even funding a horror film called "Evil Angel," in addition to paying interest to other investors.

