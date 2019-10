Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We learned about the different categories of root beer from Carlin Anderson. He owns the Root Beer Store, which is opening Nov. 9, 2019!

You can celebrate with him at the grand opening event that day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., which features free BBQ and root beer tastings.

The store also features an event room, so you can book a tasting for your group or simply rent the space.

You can find the store in person at 9350 S. State St. Sandy, UT 84070 or online at therootbeerstore.com.