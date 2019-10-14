With this new technology, men have been able to ditch the ‘little blue pill’ quickly, and for good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There has been little advancement in the treatment of men's sexual dysfunction, or "E.D.," since the early 90's when the "little blue pill" made it's way onto the scene. Andrew Rinehart with Wasatch Medical Clinic says that finally, there is a new treatment that isn't simply a Band-Aid for erectile dysfunction; it eliminates the problem at its root.

"Acoustic Wave Therapy treats the root cause of the problem, which is blood flow," Rinehart said. "It widens blood vessels, increasing the amount of blood released into the penis during arousal."

It does this, he says, without the harmful side effects that medication and hormone therapy can have. It targets the problem without throwing your whole body off balance.

Andrew said that if viewers call now, a free doctor exam and ultrasound (worth $300+) will be done with a medical doctor. So there really isn't anything to lose! Even if you don't go through with the treatment, you will know the cause of your E.D. But with the results patients are seeing - such as a total rebound in the bedroom in 3-4 weeks, who wouldn't want to give this a try?

For your free consultation, call 801-901-8000 or visit wasatchmedicalclinic.com.