Why using local poultry makes this Keto-approved Cracklin’ Chicken recipe even healthier

Whole30-Certified Coach Julie Freed wants to inspire people to take their health into their own hands, by making dinner with ingredients found right here in Utah! She showed a Keto-approved recipe for Cracklin' Chicken that uses chicken from Forage Creek Ranch in Tremonton, Utah.

"Pasture-raised chicken enjoy eating lots of grass and no soy," she said. "They are also richer flavor and much higher in nutrients including Omega-3 fatty acids. Overall, eating locally is a better choice for your health!"

Keto Cracklin' Chicken

Bone in chicken thighs in the skillet

Redmond Real Salt

Ghee

Seasoning of choice

Coat the chicken thighs in salt and seasoning. Heat up Ghee in the skillet. Fry up the chicken thighs, then serve.

Find Julie on Instagram here. And you can order fresh chicken at foragecreek.com and it's shipped right to your door.