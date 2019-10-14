Take a look at an office space that lets women “come as you are”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ladybird Society is a co-working office, community and creative workspace totally evolving the way women work, connect and collaborate in Salt Lake City.

They're celebrating October being "National Women's Small Business Month".

Ladybird Society provides amenities like childcare, desk space and Wifi, as well as meeting/ conference rooms, meditation space, a coffee bar, podcasting room and even a lactation room for nursing moms.

Their philosophy is when women support other women, incredible things happen.

Right now they're offering great deals for membership and childcare.

If you're interested, there are open houses and classes, please visit: ladybirdsociety.com for more information.