Semitrailer rollover crash forces closure on I-215 in Davis Co.

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The ramp to I-215 W from southbound I-15 in Davis County was closed shortly before noon Monday due to a rollover crash involving a semitrailer.

South Davis Metro Fire officials reported a driver had to be extricated from a vehicle and was transported to a hospital.

