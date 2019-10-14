Vandals damage Kaysville family’s iconic, massive Halloween display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A family known for its large Halloween decorations says vandals destroyed the centerpieces of the display.

Cheryl Winter learned of the vandalism early Sunday morning.

“My husband comes in and proceeds to tell me we have a problem outside,” Winter said. “All of our blow-ups had been slashed.”

All of the family’s large, inflatable ghosts, pumpkins and ghouls were destroyed.

“This is the grinch that stole Halloween,” Winter said.

The crime has effected the Winters’ special needs son Ben the most.

“It makes me sad,” Ben said.

“They are everything to him,” Cheryl added.

Cheryl shared photos of Ben hugging the decorations before the air was taken out.

She believes this type of vandalism has a ripple effect throughout the community.

“The neighbor kids have loved seeing them in our yard,” Cheryl said. “We have had an outpouring of love and compassion.”

Several community members have donated replacements to the family.

The family hopes some all-weather tape will bring the inflatables back to life.

A report was filed with Kaysville Police. Investigators believe the vandal or vandals tackled the decorations, causing them to pop.

The Winters, who decorate for every holiday, want the vandals to know: this one act won’t diminish their holiday spirit.

“Please don’t ruin people's property,” Cheryl said. “We will not let it get us down. We will come back from it and we will show them that they will not win.”