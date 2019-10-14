Car Critic: The big, advanced Toyota Sequoia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13 Car Critic Brian Champagne gives us a look at some new car show unveilings while testing out a big new SUV...that's really not that new.

Dips are a real pain unless you`re in a Sequoia like the one Toyota loaned us. It does quite well over them. The TRD Sport package gives you 20-inch wheels and a setup more for street than dirt.

The Sequoia beeps if you leave your lane, and is supposed to detect pedestrians, though no one would help us test that. It still uses a key you put in a keyhole.

The radar helps in a parking garage, though it`s still a big SUV. The upgraded shocks help in a canyon, though it`s still a big SUV.

The 5.7 liter sounds good, on a Logan to Salt Lake trip it went great, but it gets 18 miles per gallon.

There`s plenty of room in the Sequoia for 8 people, stuff, or perhaps pets.