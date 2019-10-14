‘Boo’ your neighbors with this DIY door-sign from AR Workshops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At a gathering with my friends recently, two of them were raving about something called, "AR Workshops." One said, "It's the perfect date night!" The other said, "You make things that you'll actually want to display in your home!" So I had to see what all the buzz was about!

Ginger Vilchinsky owns the AR Workshops location in Holladay, Utah (there are franchises across the country) and specializes in helping people create beautiful items while empowering them with DIY know-how.

Today, she showed us how to make handmade "Boo" signs to hang on your door in time for Halloween!

Find a workshop for you by visiting ARWorkshop.com/Holladay.