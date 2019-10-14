Best-selling author sees his story come to life on the big screen

Jason Wright is a New York Times Best-selling Author.

Now he's seeing one of his stories, Christmas Jars, come to life on the big screen.  The movie, based on his book, shares the story of Hope Jensen, a reporter who uncovers a secret behind the holiday phenomenon; money-filled glass jars given to people in need. He says he believes the movie is "better than the book"!

Christmas Jars is a one-night movie event that provides hope to all as we enter this special season.

It's in theaters for one day only - -Monday, November 4.

To find more information and to find a theater near you, please visit: fathomevents.com/events/christmas-jars.

