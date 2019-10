Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you find yourself easily distracted? If so, you're definitely not alone!

We invited Success Coach Michelle McCullough on to give us three ways to eliminate distractions and get things done!

1. Set intentions and goals for the day before the bustle begins.

2. Set limits on social media, games and other apps.

3. Celebrate at the end of the day and prep for tomorrow.

You can find more at: speakmichelle.com.