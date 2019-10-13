West Valley City Police searching for missing teen with autism

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager who has autism.

Matthew Kingston, Jr., 16, has been missing since Saturday according to West Valley City Police. They say he is high-functioning autistic and can have a hard time determining reality.

He is 5 feet 2 inches, weighs 110 pounds, has hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans and was on or with a purple bicycle.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 801-840-4000.