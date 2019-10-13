× Utah jumps to #13 after blowout win at Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Utes rolled over Oregon State on the road Saturday with a 52-7 victory.

Running back Zack Moss returned after dealing with a shoulder injury during the bye week, and his return did not go unnoticed. Moss finished with 121 rushing yards — 91 of those yards coming from a single touchdown run.

The Utes’ defense held the Beavers to just one touchdown late in the game. The impressive performance moves Utah up two spots from 15 to 13 in this week’s AP Poll, but the loss to USC still remains. If the Utes can have more impressive, strong, powerhouse type wins over teams that are seen as a major challenge, then they could see themselves cracking the Top 10.