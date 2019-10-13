Smith’s Food & Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’: Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast
Ingredients
- ¼ c. softened cream cheese
- ½ c. pumpkin puree
- 1 tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
- 8 slices bread
- 6 lg. eggs
- ½ c. milk
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ c. chopped pecans, *(crushed corn flakes can be substituted for those who don’t like pecans)
- Butter to grease pan
- Maple syrup, prepared cranberry sauce, and or whipped cream to garnish
Directions
- Preheat an electric skillet to 325 degrees or a non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
- Mix the cream cheese, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice together in a mixing bowl. Spread evenly over 4 pieces of the bread. Place the top piece of bread on to make a sandwich. Press down the edges to prevent the filling from escaping during cooking.
- In another mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and cinnamon.
- Place the pecans or cornflakes in a shallow dish to allow for dipping the sandwiches.
- Dip the sandwiches into the egg mixture to coat all sides. Next dip the sandwich into the pecans. Butter your cooking pan and cook the sandwiches 2 or 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Serve immediately garnished as you like.