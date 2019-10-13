Smith’s Food & Drug ‘Sunday Brunch’: Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast

Pumpkin Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients

  • ¼ c. softened cream cheese
  • ½ c. pumpkin puree
  • 1 tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
  • 8 slices bread
  • 6 lg. eggs
  • ½ c. milk
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ c. chopped pecans, *(crushed corn flakes can be substituted for those who don’t like pecans)
  • Butter to grease pan
  • Maple syrup, prepared cranberry sauce, and or whipped cream to garnish

Directions

  1. Preheat an electric skillet to 325 degrees or a non-stick frying pan over medium heat.
  2. Mix the cream cheese, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice together in a mixing bowl. Spread evenly over 4 pieces of the bread. Place the top piece of bread on to make a sandwich. Press down the edges to prevent the filling from escaping during cooking.
  3. In another mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk and cinnamon.
  4. Place the pecans or cornflakes in a shallow dish to allow for dipping the sandwiches.
  5. Dip the sandwiches into the egg mixture to coat all sides. Next dip the sandwich into the pecans. Butter your cooking pan and cook the sandwiches 2 or 3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Serve immediately garnished as you like.
