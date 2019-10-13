× Several people receive medical treatment after carbon monoxide detected in Provo Latter-day Saint church

PROVO, Utah — Several members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were transported for medical treatment after a Provo meetinghouse was discovered full of carbon monoxide.

Provo Fire Department crews responded to the church building on Stadium Avenue just after 11 a.m. on a report of a woman becoming ill. When crews arrived, they found the church full of carbon monoxide, according to department spokeswoman Jeannie Atherton. The building was evacuated.

Most people inside the building felt better after getting outside and breathing fresh air, Atherton said, but one was transported to Utah Valley Hospital by ambulance and several others were taken in personal vehicles.

Eight patients were later transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray to receive hyperbaric treatment.

Dominion Energy determined the source of the leak was a furnace boiler used to heat the church, which officials said is a relatively old building.