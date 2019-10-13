× Salt Lake police officer facing felony charges for relationship with parolee

SALT LAKE CITY – A Salt Lake police officer is facing criminal charges after a parolee has made claims of the two of them having a relationship.

Robert Tilton Hinds has been charged with Custodial Sexual Relations – a third-degree felony – following allegations of a relationship between he and a known parolee between May and November of 2018. The parolee stated that Hinds was aware of her parolee status, and that they had sex every day.

A search of both parties cell phones revealed confirmed messages between the two, as well as pictures, video, and an audio recording of Hinds “making threats of physical violence to her.”

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Unified police.