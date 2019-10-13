× Police: Millcreek man punched child and shot at father over dirt bike noise

MILLCREEK, Utah — A man was arrested Sunday night after police say he punched a child, fired gunshots at the child’s father and barricaded himself inside his home in Millcreek.

According to Unified Police Department, the man was upset about kids riding a dirt bike in his neighborhood near 300 East and 4300 South. He then allegedly confronted a 6-year-old boy and punched him multiple times in the head.

The boy’s father confronted the man, who then fired gunshots at the father but did not strike him, police said. The suspect then returned to his house and barricaded himself inside shortly after 3 p.m.

As police arranged for a warrant and a SWAT operation around 5:15 p.m., a single gunshot was heard inside the home. He was later arrested just after 8:30 p.m.