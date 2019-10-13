North Davis firefighters calm girl’s nerves after car crash by letting her paint their nails

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A battalion chief and captain with North Davis Fire District found a unique way to help soothe a frightened little girl involved in a car accident.

Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd were on the scene of an accident Saturday when they noticed the girl — uninjured but very scared — was holding bottles of fingernail polish. They talked to her about the polish and asked if she would paint their nails. She happily obliged.

“Within minutes, the child was calmly paining their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced,” the district said in a Facebook post.