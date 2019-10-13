Burning pickup truck ignites wildfire near Pole Creek burn scar

UTAH COUNTY — A wildfire was sparked Sunday after a pickup truck caught fire in an area near last year’s Pole Creek Fire.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were driving on Dry Canyon Road in the Manti-La Sal National Forest near Birdseye at about 5 p.m. when the pickup caught fire and ignited the surrounding grass and brush.

Utah County Fire Inspector Randy Crowther estimated the size at about 3-5 acres.

Fire crews and vehicles from U.S. Forest Service, Utah County, Salem, Spanish Fork and the State of Utah are working to extinguish the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.