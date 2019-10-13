3 Questions with Bob Evans: Latter-day Saint author Carol Lynn Pearson tackles difficult subjects within the church

SALT LAKE CITY — Carol Lynn Pearson is a literary icon within the Latter-day Saint community. She has written on polygamy, LGBTQ issues and other difficult topics within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bob Evans sat down with her in this week's "3 Questions" segment.

Her most recent book, "The Ghost of Eternal Polygamy," stirs the emotions of many women for whom the concept of polygamy in the eternities is very painful. And her landmark title "Goodbye, I Love You" is the account of her caring for her gay ex-husband who died of AIDS.

Watch the full interview here:

