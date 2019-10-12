× Provo Police: Uber passenger was carrying duffel bag full of meth, heroin

PROVO, Utah — A man is behind bars after police say he attempted to transport approximately 13 pounds of meth and heroin using the rideshare service Uber.

Edgar Esteban Ramos Valdez was arrested Friday after his Uber driver drew police attention by making several traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious after seeing the passenger acting nervously, so he brought in the K-9 unit, which indicated on the trunk of the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, a large duffel bag containing several packages wrapped in plastic was found in the back seat. Three packages tested positive for methamphetamine and heroin.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody, where the driver agreed to speak with officers, telling them he picked up the passenger at the Little Inn Suites on South University. After an initial investigation, the driver was released, according to Detective Nick Dupaix of the Provo Police Department.

Valdez was transported to Provo Police Department to be interviewed by narcotics detectives. He faces charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.