Polite burglar takes off shoes and locks up after stealing from Milwaukee couple

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) — A polite burglar made off with thousands of dollars in electronics and a couple’s car, but he also took off his shoes and locked up after he stole from them.

A Riverwest couple woke up Thursday to find their their car missing, along with their computer and a bunch of electronics. They said the burglar got inside by first going into their locked car.

“A guy was able to break into my car. Which allowed him to get the garage door opener. Which allowed him to get inside the house,” said the homeowner, Alex, who did not want to give his last name or show his face on camera.

He said it took the burglar a while to figure out how to work their garage door. But once he was inside their three-story condo, he did what the homeowners usually do.

“He took his shoes off here,” said Alex.

The security camera footage shows the burglar holding his shoes as he goes back outside to their car. He then comes back inside and gets to work. He stole items from their office, then made his way to the second floor bedrooms. He also grabbed an iPad that was charging in the bathroom right next to them.

“He is literally three feet from the head of my bed where we are sleeping. It’s unbelievable. It is extremely scary. I feel fortunate we didn’t wake up, because to be it looks like he did have a gun from the footage,” said Alex.

The burglar made his way through each floor of their home. Alex believes he loaded the loot into the car in the garage. Then took off.

“Ultimately then he left out of the garage in my wife’s car,” said Alex. “He was nice enough to shut the garage as he was leaving.”

Milwaukee Police said they are searching for the suspect in this case.

Alex said from now on he will be locking the door that goes from the garage into their home and keeping their garage door openers inside at night.